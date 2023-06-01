UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani, Thai Envoy Discuss Matters Of Mutual Interest

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Sanjrani, Thai Envoy discuss matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Ambassador of Thailand to Pakistan Chakkrid Krachaiwong here on Thursday discussed matters of mutual interest, focusing on further enhancing the close and cordial relations between the two countries Acknowledging the longstanding bond between the two countries, the Chairman expressed his appreciation for the monuments preserved in Pakistan, which have played a pivotal role in fostering a lasting and robust relationship between the nations.

The ambassador highlighted the significant role played by thousands of Pakistanis residing in Thailand, acting as a bridge to connect both nations said a news release.

During the meeting, both parties emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral relations across various sectors, including investment, education, science, and technology.

The Thai Ambassador expressed a warm welcome to the continuous development of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Thailand.

Furthermore, there was a shared recognition of the importance of initiating joint investment projects to further solidify economic ties.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani accentuated the significance of inflating relations between the two countries at both the public and business levels.

He further stated that enhanced connectivity would lead to a considerable increase in trade volume, benefiting both nations.

The Chairman also highlighted the favorable investment environment in Pakistan, encouraging Thai businessmen to seize the numerous investment opportunities available in the country.

The meeting emphasized the exchange of delegations between the business communities of Pakistan and Thailand.

The step would aim to foster closer collaboration, strengthen business ties, and explore new avenues of cooperation. Moreover, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani highlighted the establishment of Special Economic Zones in Pakistan, which aspire to facilitate foreign investors and create a favourable investment atmosphere.

Thai Ambassador Chakkrid Krachaiwong conveyed his admiration for the hospitality and rich culture of Pakistanis. He expressed the willingness of Thai companies to invest in agricultural and food products, showcasing their confidence in the potential of the Pakistani market.

Both agreed to actively strengthen mutual relations and explore new areas of cooperation. Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani extended his best wishes to the Ambassador of Thailand, emphasizing the commitment to deepening the friendship between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Thailand Technology Exchange Business Education Lead Market Best Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the ri ..

Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the right smartphone!

14 minutes ago
 Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nation ..

Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nations,People involved in crime do ..

23 minutes ago
 National Olympic Committee discusses federations&# ..

National Olympic Committee discusses federations&#039; plans and preparations fo ..

35 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends strategic s ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends strategic support to ‘Make it in the Em ..

36 minutes ago
 Rupee witnesses significant appreciation against U ..

Rupee witnesses significant appreciation against US dollar in interbank market

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed chairs MoI’s Happiness and Positi ..

Saif bin Zayed chairs MoI’s Happiness and Positivity Council meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.