Sanjrani Thanks PM For Support In Regaining Senate Chairmanship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Sanjrani thanks PM for support in regaining Senate chairmanship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Newly-elected Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for reposing confidence and all possible support in regaining the top slot of the upper house of parliament.

Soon after the announcement of his success as a Senate chairman, he took oath and said, "I am thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan for their support in the election." He assured the lawmakers that he would run affairs of the house in a transparent and impartial manner.

