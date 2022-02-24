UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Thanks US Government For Providing Development Assistance To Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Sanjrani thanks US government for providing development assistance to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday thanked the US government for providing development assistance to Pakistan.

"The deep and strong partnership between Pakistan and the United States is mutually beneficial and important for peace, security, and prosperity of the region" he expressed these views during a meeting with USAID Mission Director for Pakistan Julie A. Koenen.  During the meeting apart from discussing various projects, issues related to economic and political reforms were also discussed, said a news release.

The Senate Chairman appreciated the steps taken by USAID for the development of the backward areas of Pakistan.

The meeting emphasized the need to support the Afghan people in taking all possible steps to prevent humanitarian crisis and economic catastrophe in Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitary comprehended Pakistan's cooperation in recent efforts to evacuate foreign nationals from Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.  Ms. Julie A. Koenen ensured that USAID would continue its efforts for the development of the backward areas of Pakistan.

The Chairman Senate thanked USAID for its support to Pakistan in promoting education and health in the country, especially during the Corona Pandemic.

