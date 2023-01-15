Sanjrani to attend annual Parliamentary Hearing at UN

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani will lead a delegation to the annual Parliamentary Hearing at the United Nations (UN) in New York, United States (US) from February 13 to 15.

The hearing will focus on water scarcity around the globe under the title theme, "Water for people and the planet: Stop the waste, change the game, invest in the future.

"During and after the hearing, the Senate Chairman will hold meetings with the UN Secretary General, President of Pro Tempore of the US Senate, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, US Senate's Foreign Affairs Committee and key senators and congressmen.

It will be the first ever visit of the Senate chairman to the US. Following his engagements in New York and Washington D.C., he will visit New Jersey, Chicago and Houston to meet Pakistani diaspora.