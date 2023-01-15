UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani To Attend Annual Parliamentary Hearing At UN

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Sanjrani to attend annual Parliamentary Hearing at UN

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani will lead a delegation to the annual Parliamentary Hearing at the United Nations (UN) in New York, United States (US) from February 13 to 15.

The hearing will focus on water scarcity around the globe under the title theme, "Water for people and the planet: Stop the waste, change the game, invest in the future.

"During and after the hearing, the Senate Chairman will hold meetings with the UN Secretary General, President of Pro Tempore of the US Senate, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, US Senate's Foreign Affairs Committee and key senators and congressmen.

It will be the first ever visit of the Senate chairman to the US. Following his engagements in New York and Washington D.C., he will visit New Jersey, Chicago and Houston to meet Pakistani diaspora.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Senate United Nations Water Washington Visit Lead Houston Chicago New York United States February From Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

UAE President, Korean President witness announceme ..

UAE President, Korean President witness announcement, exchanging of several agre ..

55 minutes ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level pa ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level panels featuring prominent intel ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University la ..

Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University launch global student dialogues ..

2 hours ago
 Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy a ..

Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy and smart city markets, says Pr ..

2 hours ago
 Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.