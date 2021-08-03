ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani will leave for Iran on Wednesday on a two-day visit to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the President of Iran.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjhrani to represent Pakistan at the swearing-in ceremony of the President of Iran, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

During the visit, high-level meetings with top political leaders are also expected.

The Chairman Senate will return to Pakistan on August 5.