Sanjrani To Convene Special Session To Discuss Ongoing Palestine Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2023 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has decided to convene a session of the Senate during this week to address the pressing issue of the ongoing Palestine situation, following the barbaric bombings by the Zionist Israeli Army in Besieged Gaza Strip.

Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Ishaq Dar, and Parliamentary Leader of the Balochistan Awami Party, Senator Manzoor Kakar had written letters to Chairman Senate, urging him to convene a session of the Upper House of Parliament to discuss and deliberate on the situation in Palestine.

This session aims to emphasize Pakistan's commitment to peace, justice, and solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Leader of the opposition in Senate, Dr. Shahzad Waseem and all other political parties in the Senate have also expressed their unanimous support for convening the Senate session.

The session will provide Senators with an opportunity to voice their opinions, share insights, and contribute to a comprehensive discussion regarding the ongoing situation in Palestine.

