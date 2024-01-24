Sanjrani Underscores Pivotal Role Of Education In Fostering Sustainable Development
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 07:07 PM
Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday underscored the pivotal role of education in fostering sustainable development, peace, and prosperity
In commemoration of the International Day of Education, he expressed his commitment to prioritizing education as a fundamental right for all, advocating for inclusive and equitable access to quality learning opportunities.
He acknowledged the transformative power of education in shaping individuals and societies, promoting social cohesion, and eradicating poverty. As a nation, Pakistan remains dedicated to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4 - Quality Education.
Chairman Senate called for collaborative efforts among policymakers, educators, and communities to overcome challenges and ensure every child has the chance to receive a well-rounded education.
He extended appreciation to educators, acknowledging their tireless efforts to impart knowledge and inspire future generations.
He urged the stakeholders to invest in education, recognizing it as an investment in the nation's future.
Sadiq Sanjrani reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to advancing education as a catalyst for progress and prosperity.
