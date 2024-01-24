Open Menu

Sanjrani Underscores Pivotal Role Of Education In Fostering Sustainable Development

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Sanjrani underscores pivotal role of education in fostering sustainable development

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday underscored the pivotal role of education in fostering sustainable development, peace, and prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday underscored the pivotal role of education in fostering sustainable development, peace, and prosperity.

In commemoration of the International Day of Education, he expressed his commitment to prioritizing education as a fundamental right for all, advocating for inclusive and equitable access to quality learning opportunities.

He acknowledged the transformative power of education in shaping individuals and societies, promoting social cohesion, and eradicating poverty. As a nation, Pakistan remains dedicated to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4 - Quality Education.

Chairman Senate called for collaborative efforts among policymakers, educators, and communities to overcome challenges and ensure every child has the chance to receive a well-rounded education.

He extended appreciation to educators, acknowledging their tireless efforts to impart knowledge and inspire future generations.

He urged the stakeholders to invest in education, recognizing it as an investment in the nation's future.

Sadiq Sanjrani reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to advancing education as a catalyst for progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Education Progress All Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

SSP Capt (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar promoted in B ..

SSP Capt (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar promoted in BS-20

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan's EU envoy meets Cuban counterpart

Pakistan's EU envoy meets Cuban counterpart

26 minutes ago
 AI's role in everyday life needs interdisciplinary ..

AI's role in everyday life needs interdisciplinary discourse for promotion of un ..

24 minutes ago
 APTMA chairman briefs US consul general on Pakista ..

APTMA chairman briefs US consul general on Pakistan's textile sector

25 minutes ago
 China Southern Airlines to resume Urumqi-Kashgar-I ..

China Southern Airlines to resume Urumqi-Kashgar-Islamabad route

25 minutes ago
 Thai political upstart Pita survives another day

Thai political upstart Pita survives another day

25 minutes ago
International Day of Education marked on Wednesday

International Day of Education marked on Wednesday

25 minutes ago
 Textile unit, brick kiln fined Rs 400,000

Textile unit, brick kiln fined Rs 400,000

37 minutes ago
 Gold rates remain stagnant Rs.215,200 per tola

Gold rates remain stagnant Rs.215,200 per tola

37 minutes ago
 UK PM Sunak defends Royal Mail delivery obligation

UK PM Sunak defends Royal Mail delivery obligation

37 minutes ago
 PM for effective, durable strategy to do away with ..

PM for effective, durable strategy to do away with circular debt of energy secto ..

37 minutes ago
 Capital police finalizes security plan for electio ..

Capital police finalizes security plan for elections 2024

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan