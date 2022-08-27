Sanjrani urges entire nation to help flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Saturday urged the entire nation to come forward to help the flood victims as no government alone can cope with such floods and rains.

Talking to media at a relief camp organized by PFUJ and Pakistan Sweet Home at National Press Club Islamabad, he said that the recent flood situation is unprecedented in the country's history said a news release. Senator Manzoor Kakar also visited the flood relief camp.

Chairman Senate appreciated the efforts of all the provincial governments in providing relief and much-needed help to the flood affectees.

He said that rehabilitation of the flood victims is the main goal after the immediate relief work is done.

Chairman Senate thanked the organizers for inviting him to the relief camp and said that the country is in dire need of more such efforts at this time.

He said that along with the aid, we should bow before Allah and pray that Allah forgives our mistakes and reduces the sufferings of the flood affectees.