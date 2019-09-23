Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday called upon the global community to take notice of gross human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir and play active role in bringing an end to the atrocities of Indian occupying forces in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday called upon the global community to take notice of gross human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir and play active role in bringing an end to the atrocities of Indian occupying forces in IOK.

He said that 50 days have passed and people in the occupied valley were facing worst situation which calls for urgent humanitarian attention from the global community, human rights organizations and other forums, said a press release.

Sadiq Sanjrani expressed these views at a conference " Wahdat e Ummat" organized by Pakistan Ulema Council here.

He said that there was need to forge unity in ranks and come forward for addressing the problems faced Muslims.

Chairman Senate said the government has condemned the recent attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia and the parliament and people of Pakistan have also expressed solidarity with the brotherly country by condemning the attack.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arab have historical ties and both have stood by the side of each other in testing times. He said that our relationship was based on cultural and religious similarities.

Sadiq Sanjrani also felicitated King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and Prince Muhammad Bin Salman on the occasion of 89th National Day of Saudi Arabia.He lauded Ulema role in promoting bilateral relations between the two sides.

The Chairman Senate appreciated Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and organizers for arranging the conference.