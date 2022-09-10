ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday urged the nation to follow the teachings and footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and reaffirm commitment to emulate his motto to make Pakistan an invincible country.

In his message on the occasion of 74th Death Anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the chairman said the nation should renew its pledge to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous nation in the world following the teachings of the father of the nation.

He said that the realization of the dream of Pakistan was the result of the charisma of a single individual and that individual was Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

It is a fact that when the Muslims of the sub-continent were largely disappointed with their survival and safety, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah united the Muslims with prudence, frugality, unwavering determination, political insight and unparalleled leadership qualities.

In a short period of seven years, he advocated the demand of Pakistan in such a way that on August 14, 1947, Pakistan came into existence.