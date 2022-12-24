UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Urges Nation To Shun Differences For Prosperity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday urged the nation to set aside differences and get united for a progressive, peaceful, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan by following the vision of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

In his message on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the great Quaid-e-Azam, the chairman said the only way to overcome the problems being confronted by the country were to ensure the rule of law and strictly follow the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

"We have to improve our future by following the guiding principles of the founder of Pakistan," said the chairman, adding that Quaid-e-Azam was a great visionary leader.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah started the struggle for a separate homeland by bringing together the Muslims of the subcontinent on one platform with his immaculate character, consistency, and struggle, and succeeded in creating Pakistan on the basis of the two-nation theory.

He said the entire Pakistani nation pays homage to the services of the founder of Pakistan.

The foresightedness and political acumen of the fathers of the nation formulated guiding principles like unity, faith and discipline which helped changing the destiny of the nation.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah stood firm in the movement of Pakistan in such a way that the most powerful nation of the world had to accept his demands.

The chairman said the nation was suffering due to forgetting the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He prayed Allah Allah to grant courage and opportunity to the nation to follow the footsteps of great Quaid in all walks of life and make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country.

Meanwhile, Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi congratulated the nation on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, acknowledging his services and called him the benefactor of all Pakistanis.

