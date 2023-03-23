UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Urges Unity, Discipline, Generosity In Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Sanjrani urges unity, discipline, generosity in Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has extended his warmest greetings and heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah on the arrival of the blessed month of Ramazan.

In his message, he underscored the profound significance of Ramazan, a holy month that bestows blessings upon Muslims worldwide. With devout worship and unwavering devotion, followers seek the pleasure of Allah Almighty through prayer and contemplation, day and night. The observance of Ramazan serves as a sacred time for spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and the strengthening of community bonds, exemplifying the essence of Islamic values and traditions.

The Senate Chairman highlighted the importance of fasting during this holy month, which instills piety, discipline, and moral values in individuals. He also urged the wealthy to give maximum financial support to the poor and deserving during Ramazan, so that they too can benefit from the virtues and blessings of this holy month.

Sanjrani further emphasized that individual and collective success depends on discipline and following the right path.

"To bring about real change in our lives and society, we need to adapt our behavior according to Islamic teachings and principles." He urged everyone to strive for unity, patience, tolerance, equality, and positivity, both within ourselves and at the national level.

In his concluding remarks, the Senate Chairman prayed for Allah Almighty's guidance and support in solving the problems faced by Pakistan and its people. He expressed his hope that this blessed month of Ramazan would bring peace, prosperity, and blessings to everyone in the country and around the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate World Poor Moral Prayer Muslim From Unity Foods Limited Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Da ..

Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Day introduced in US House of Re ..

30 minutes ago
 ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security ..

ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security threats

42 minutes ago
 Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy durin ..

Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy during Ramazan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold jumps as US Fed signals rate-hike pause immin ..

Gold jumps as US Fed signals rate-hike pause imminent

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.