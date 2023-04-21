UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Urges Unity, Prosperity On Eid Ul Fitr

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Sanjrani urges unity, prosperity on Eid ul Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has extended heartfelt Eid greetings to Muslims worldwide and particularly to Pakistanis, urging them to work together to overcome the challenges facing the country.

In a message on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr, Sanjrani emphasized the importance of the virtues of piety, discipline, patience, and tolerance cultivated during the month of Ramazan, and called on all Muslims to demonstrate these qualities in their daily lives to achieve success in both this world and the hereafter.

Muslims are blessed with an immense gift from Allah during the holy month of Ramazan, which can lead to success in the hereafter, he said adding on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, Allah accepts the prayers and worship of all Muslims.

This day is a celebration of the completion of divine mercy and a day of gratitude. Allah's infinite blessings and mercy require us to illuminate our lives with His guidance, as this is the straight path that leads to success in both this life and the hereafter.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani emphasized the importance of including loved ones, neighbors, and the underprivileged in our celebrations, as it is a reflection of the teachings of our religion and society. He urged everyone to make a special effort to share the joy of Eid with those around us.

The Chairman emphasized the importance of working together to achieve the development and prosperity of the country. He stated that Eid-ul-Fitr teaches us to celebrate happiness with peace and love and that a joint action plan is necessary to make our country a symbol of peace.

According to him, Eid-ul-Fitr holds great significance for the Muslim world, and the Muslim community shares common problems that require collective wisdom to solve.

He urged everyone to put aside their differences and work towards the development and prosperity of the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Related Topics

Senate World Lead Muslim All From Share Love Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

21 minutes ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across country on Sat ..

Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across country on Saturday

27 minutes ago
 Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Fitr prayer

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Fitr prayer

47 minutes ago
 DEWA wins LinkedIn Learning Talent Awards in MENA ..

DEWA wins LinkedIn Learning Talent Awards in MENA region 2022

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders receive Eid Al Fitr greetings from hea ..

UAE leaders receive Eid Al Fitr greetings from heads of Arab, Islamic states

3 hours ago
 Al Shinadgha Museum celebrates Eid Al Fitr with he ..

Al Shinadgha Museum celebrates Eid Al Fitr with heritage-rooted activities

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.