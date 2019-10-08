UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanjrani, US Senators Discuss Situation In Kashmir, Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Sanjrani, US Senators discuss situation in Kashmir, Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of the United States Senators called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here on Monday and discussed the latest situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

During the meeting with the US Senator Christopher J Van Hollen and Senator Margaret C Hassan, the chairman Senate also discussed matters of regional and international interest, said a press release.

Sanjrani said the United States should play its role in stopping the atrocities of Indian forces in held Kashmir.

Sanjrani said India had imposed curfew in the region for the last 63 days and turned it into a jail.

The curfew had created a crisis in the region and the world should resolve the issue on humanitarian grounds, he stressed.

Sanjrani said the situation was changing fast in the held valley, adding Pakistan would continue its efforts for peace in the region.

Pakistan had rendered great sacrifices for international peace and the world should acknowledge those sacrifices, he urged.

Both the sides agreed to enhance bilateral relations in the fields of trade and strengthen parliamentary and institutional cooperation.

They were of the view that the two countries could come closer through people to people contacts and parliamentary diplomacy and cooperation.

They also exchanged views on Afghan peace process and dialogue among the stakeholders.

The chairman Senate said the Afghan issue was political and should be resolved through a political process.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Senate Occupied Kashmir World Jail Van United States National University Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Illegal oil agency sealed in Dera Ghazi Khan

12 minutes ago

Scoreboards in 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Sri La ..

12 minutes ago

Prime Minister renews pledge for disaster resilien ..

12 minutes ago

Empowering institutions, strengthening economy pri ..

8 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather expected 7 Oct 2019

8 minutes ago

Salvadoran ex-FIFA official gets lifetime ban

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.