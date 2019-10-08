Sanjrani, US Senators discuss situation in Kashmir, Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of the United States Senators called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here on Monday and discussed the latest situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

During the meeting with the US Senator Christopher J Van Hollen and Senator Margaret C Hassan, the chairman Senate also discussed matters of regional and international interest, said a press release.

Sanjrani said the United States should play its role in stopping the atrocities of Indian forces in held Kashmir.

Sanjrani said India had imposed curfew in the region for the last 63 days and turned it into a jail.

The curfew had created a crisis in the region and the world should resolve the issue on humanitarian grounds, he stressed.

Sanjrani said the situation was changing fast in the held valley, adding Pakistan would continue its efforts for peace in the region.

Pakistan had rendered great sacrifices for international peace and the world should acknowledge those sacrifices, he urged.

Both the sides agreed to enhance bilateral relations in the fields of trade and strengthen parliamentary and institutional cooperation.

They were of the view that the two countries could come closer through people to people contacts and parliamentary diplomacy and cooperation.

They also exchanged views on Afghan peace process and dialogue among the stakeholders.

The chairman Senate said the Afghan issue was political and should be resolved through a political process.