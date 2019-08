(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) : Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday visited ailing Senator Mushahidullah Khan at a local hospital and inquired after his health.

The Senate chairman prayed for the early recovery of Senator Mushahidullah. He stayed with the senator for some time, asked the doctors about his condition and directed that best medical treatment should be provided to him.