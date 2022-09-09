UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Visits BHC To Condole Queen Elizabeth II's Demise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Sanjrani visits BHC to condole Queen Elizabeth II's demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday visited the British High Commission(BHC) in the Federal capital to express condolence on the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

He was accompanied by Senators Dilawar Khan and Naseebullah Bazai.

Recording his impressions in the condolence book, the Senate chairman said, "The passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth-II is a huge loss for the Royal family, people of the United Kingdom (UK) and commonwealth countries, and the people of Pakistan.

In her majesty, we have lost a true friend, dynamic leader and a matchless visionary.

"It is a moment of great sadness and her loss would be deeply felt by countless people around the world. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved dignitary. While I mourn her passing, I am comforted and sustained by my knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.

"I express my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Royal family, and governments and people of the UK."

