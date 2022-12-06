Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday visited late senator Begum Najma Hameed's home in Rawalpindi to offer condolences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday visited late senator Begum Najma Hameed's home in Rawalpindi to offer condolences.

She was the former president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) women wing.

The Senate chairman offered Fatiha for the departed soul and expressed his heartfelt condolences to member National Assembly (MNA) Tahira Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb and other members of the bereaved family.

Sanjrani said that he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of Senator Najma Hameed. Paying moving tribute to unforgettable political and social services of the deceased, the chairman said he shares the grief of the family of the deceased in this hour of trial.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Senators Afnan Ullah Khan, Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai and Haji Hidayatullah Khan were also present.