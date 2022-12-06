UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Visits Najma's Home To Offer Fatiha

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 01:29 AM

Sanjrani visits Najma's home to offer Fatiha

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday visited late senator Begum Najma Hameed's home in Rawalpindi to offer condolences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday visited late senator Begum Najma Hameed's home in Rawalpindi to offer condolences.

She was the former president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) women wing.

The Senate chairman offered Fatiha for the departed soul and expressed his heartfelt condolences to member National Assembly (MNA) Tahira Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb and other members of the bereaved family.

Sanjrani said that he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of Senator Najma Hameed. Paying moving tribute to unforgettable political and social services of the deceased, the chairman said he shares the grief of the family of the deceased in this hour of trial.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Senators Afnan Ullah Khan, Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai and Haji Hidayatullah Khan were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Senate Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Aurangzeb Rawalpindi Women Muslim Family Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Japan v Croatia World Cup last-16 clash into extra ..

Japan v Croatia World Cup last-16 clash into extra-time

3 minutes ago
 Putin Signs Law on Fines for Scientific Entities F ..

Putin Signs Law on Fines for Scientific Entities Failing to Report Training of F ..

3 minutes ago
 KU, Japanese delegate discuss bridging gap in IT s ..

KU, Japanese delegate discuss bridging gap in IT sector

3 minutes ago
 SPSC extends last date for submission of forms for ..

SPSC extends last date for submission of forms for posts of teachers, veterinari ..

3 minutes ago
 White House Believes Oil Cap Won't Have Long-Term ..

White House Believes Oil Cap Won't Have Long-Term Impact on Global Oil Prices

5 minutes ago
 Russia hits Ukraine grid in latest fatal barrage

Russia hits Ukraine grid in latest fatal barrage

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.