ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday visited Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to condole the demise of his paternal uncle Malik Muhammad Nazeef Khan who died in Swabi last Sunday

Sanjrani expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the loss and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and grant of strength and courage to the members of bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Chairman Balochistan National Party Sardar Akhtar Mengal, former Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, leader of the House in Senate Senator Shibli Faraz and Minister of State for Housing and Works Shabbir Hussain Qureshi also called on Speaker National Assembly besides Members of the National Assembly including Asad Umar, Ali Khan Jadoon, Imran Khattak, Mohsin Dawar, Maj.

Tahir Sadiq, Dr. Haider Ali, Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Prince Nawaz Khan Alai and others.

Meanwhile, a condolence reference was arranged by the National Assembly secretariat in that regard, which was attended by Parliamentarians, representatives of media, secretary National Assembly, senior officers and other staff members of the Assembly.