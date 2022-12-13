UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Visits Pir Sabir Shah To Express Grief Over Demise Of His Sister-in-law

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday visited Senator Pir Sabir Shah's residence to express deep grief and sorrow over the demise of his sister-in-law.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday visited Senator Pir Sabir Shah's residence to express deep grief and sorrow over the demise of his sister-in-law.

Accompanied by Senator Naseebullah Bazai, the Senate chairman offered Fatiha and prayed for the departed soul.

Sanjrani also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

He said that he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise.

