Sanjrani Visits Shrine Of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Sanjrani visits Shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :A parliamentary delegation headed by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday visited the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani in Baghdad, Iraq.

Senate Chairman, who is on a four-day visit to Iraq, and delegation members offered prayers for the peace and stability of Pakistan. Senate Chairman and delegation are scheduled to meet senior officials of the Iraqi government.

Earlier, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, along with a parliamentary delegation, was received by the senior chairman of the Iraqi Foreign Relations Committee, Aamer H.

Al-fa'ez, at the airport.

The Sanjrani and the delegation expressed their happiness at the warm welcome and congratulated Iraqi authorities for starting a new era of reconstruction and development of Iraq.

Senate Chairman also invited the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament to participate in the upcoming Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Senate of Pakistan, being held in March next.

