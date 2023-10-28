Open Menu

Sanjrani Visits S.M. Zafar's Residence To Condole His Demise

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Sanjrani visits S.M. Zafar's residence to condole his demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday visited the residence of Senator Ali Zafar on Saturday to condole the demise of his father and renowned lawyer, S.M. Zafar, who passed away on October 19 this year.

The Senate Chairman prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved family. Senator Abdul Qadir also accompanied the Senate Chairman.

Sanjrani paid tribute to the services and contributions of the deceased, saying that Zafar was an extraordinary jurist and a very sophisticated person. S.M. Zafar's death is a loss to Pakistani politics and the Parliament, said the Senate Chairman.

S.M. Zafar passed away at the age of 93 in Lahore after a prolonged illness.

