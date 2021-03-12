UrduPoint.com
Sanjrani's Victory Big Success Of PM, His Party: Sheikh Rashid

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 08:57 PM

Sanjrani's victory big success of PM, his party: Sheikh Rashid

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday termed the Sadiq Sanjrani's victory a success of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday termed the Sadiq Sanjrani's victory a success of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to hold senate elections by show of hands but the opposition did not support him in this regard.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would be more divided in days to come, adding most of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentarians were not in favour to support Yousaf Raza Gillani for chairman of the senate.

The minister expressed his hope that calm situation would be developed in the country's politics after victory of Sadiq Sanjrani in the Upper House.

Replying to a question, he said PDM could start its long march in the end of the current month but the government was not sacred from it, adding the present government would not create any hurdle in the way of PDM's long march.

