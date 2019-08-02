UrduPoint.com
Sanjrani's Vote Win Shows Members' Trust In His Leadership Abilities: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 05:48 PM

Sanjrani's vote win shows members' trust in his leadership abilities: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday congratulated Chairman Sanate Sadiq Sanjrani on securing the confidence vote and said it showed the trust reposed in his leadership abilities to run the house effectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday congratulated Chairman Sanate Sadiq Sanjrani on securing the confidence vote and said it showed the trust reposed in his leadership abilities to run the house effectively.

The Prime Minister expressed these views in a meeting with Chairman Senate Sanjrani here at the PM Office.

Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif were also present.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that Sanjrani would continue his role of running the house in the best manner.

