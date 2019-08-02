- Home
Sanjrani's Vote Win Shows Members' Trust In His Leadership Abilities: Prime Minister
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 05:48 PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday congratulated Chairman Sanate Sadiq Sanjrani on securing the confidence vote and said it showed the trust reposed in his leadership abilities to run the house effectively
The Prime Minister expressed these views in a meeting with Chairman Senate Sanjrani here at the PM Office.
Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif were also present.
The Prime Minister expressed confidence that Sanjrani would continue his role of running the house in the best manner.