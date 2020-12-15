Sanjrnai offers condolence on death of Zafarullah Jamali

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday visited the Jamali House and offered condolence with Balochistan Minister for Transport Muhammad Umar Khan Jamali on death of his father, former Prime Minister Mir Zafrullah Khan Jamali in Roujhan Jamali area of Jaffarabad district.

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani was also accompanied by Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

The Senate Chairman along with CM Punjab prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members.

Sanjrani said political and social services of Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali would always be remembered,adding that he was an influential voice of Balochistan.

Services of late, Mir, Zafarullah Jamali for the promotion of democracy in the country are commendable, he said.