Sanrani Greets Turkish Counterpart On Completing 100 Years Of Existence

Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:47 PM

Chairman, Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday greeted Speaker Turkish Grand National Assembly on completion of 100 years of existence of the assembly and desired furthering bilateral and inter parliamentary relations with Turkey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman, Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday greeted Speaker Turkish Grand National Assembly on completion of 100 years of existence of the assembly and desired furthering bilateral and inter parliamentary relations with Turkey.

In his message to the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, he said this achievement warranted celebrations, however the decision to postpone the festivities due to COVID-19 was wise and condemnable. "Please accept my sincere wishes for continued prosperity of the Turkish nation and ever greater strength for its democratic institutions, " the chairman wrote.

Referring to coup attempt of July 15th , 2016, the chairman said the Grand National Assembly was indeed a source of inspiration for democrats across the globe, said a press release.

The people of Pakistan and their Parliamentary representatives are proud of their unwavering support to the Turkish nation and its democratic institution against that heinous coup attempt. The Senate and National Assembly of Pakistan in their unanimous resolutions had expressed complete solidarity with the Turkish leadership, democracy and democratic institutions, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

