Santa Claus Appears On PIA Flight To Distribute Christmas Gifts

Sat 25th December 2021 | 02:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Passengers, aboard a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)'s Islamabad-Karachi flight, got a pleasant surprise when they found Santa Claus among them in the air distributing Christmas gifts with the Jingle Bells song playing in the background.

A senior Christian Purser, attired in the Santa Claus dress, presented gifts and chocolates to the passengers. "This activity has become a tradition of the national flag carrier for the past several years," a PIA spokesman said in a news release here on Saturday.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, Members of National Assembly Abdul Qadir Patel and Nafisa Shah, who were aboard the flight, enjoyed the pleasant activity, appreciated the PIA and wished it all success in future strides.

With this activity, the PIA proved that PIA is truly a national airline that welcomes people of all faiths and public representatives in a highly professional way.

"PIA is flying according to the needs of all schools of thought," PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik said, adding it was everyone's airline and the national asset.

