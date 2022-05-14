Sanwal Esakhelvi commends sister for spectacular work on 'Doctor Strange 2022'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Laraib Atta, sister of Sanwal Esakhelvi & daughter of Prominent music figure Attaullah khan Esakhelvi has once again crossed the milestone as part of Hollywood's biggest superhero film 'Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness' ? Recently, Sanwal took it to social media and praised her sister's achievements in representing Pakistan in the International arena through her talent and hard work, private news channel reported.

"This Lady never stops shining. My sister again worked on a blockbuster," wrote Khan on his official Instagram post.

Laraib Atta Khan hails from Mianwali, Punjab, Pakistan is a professional VFX Artist and has worked on various projects in the Hollywood industry. Her tremendous journey includes Names of famous Hollywood films such as 10,000 BC, Prince of Persia, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Chronicles of Narnia & more.

She was applauded for her work in the most acclaimed Tom Cruise series where she showcased her talent in 'Mission Impossible: Fallout'.