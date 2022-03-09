UrduPoint.com

SAP Pakistan Urges Streamlining Tax Relief For IT Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2022 | 07:04 PM

SAP Pakistan urges streamlining tax relief for IT sector

Managing Director SAP, Pakistan Saquib Ahmad Wednesday called for streamlining the tax regime for the country's information technology sector and said that the relief package must be for at least five years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Managing Director SAP, Pakistan Saquib Ahmad Wednesday called for streamlining the tax regime for the country's information technology sector and said that the relief package must be for at least five years.

Interacting with media persons here, the MD SAP said the government's recent announcement of special tax relief package in IT industry was an encouraging decision that would help boosting the country's exports.

However, he said due to inconsistency in the tax policies, the IT investors and experts were confused and they seek consistency in the policies.

He said SAP was providing free training to the youth under Prime Minister SAP Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Briefing on digitalization in Pakistan and SAP's role, Saquib Ahmad said due to far-reaching nationwide transformation initiatives such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Pakistan Vision 2025, Pakistan's organizations were eagerly outlining digital transformation agendas.

"The next era of computing will be defined by intelligent enterprises. Organizations need to cut through the hype and be more useful and efficient to be an intelligent enterprise to make the world run better using emerging technologies." The MD SAP said keeping in mind the future prospect, businesses in Pakistan were transforming fast to digitalization.

"From textile, food, agriculture, and telecommunications industries to healthcare and fashion industries, the private sector of Pakistan is increasingly adopting digitalization to keep up in the fast-evolving environment. Going forward, SAP's plan for 2022 is to tap on other industries to help them optimize costs, efficiency, and customer experiences.

" In a challenging business climate, companies need to seize every competitive advantage � and increasingly, those advantages are digital. SAP has more than 22,000 partners worldwide in 140+ countries, driving their digitalization journey and enabling them to become resilient and agile organizations. A study by McKinsey found that since the pandemic, there is a palpable sense of urgency among business leaders to digitalize and modernize their processes and legacy systems.

An intelligent enterprise has greater visibility, focus, and agility, which allows it to do more with less, offer best-in-class customer experience, and develop new business models and revenue streams.

As the cloud takes on a more predominant role in our modern world, many businesses are considering welcoming a cloud-first strategy into their IT operations.

A Cloud-first strategy, the use of a cloud solution instead of building a non-cloud-based solution, helps organizations with savings and scalability, reduces human error, and allows for better streamlining and coordination, Saquib Ahmad said.

The latest SAP cloud offerings help companies optimize their end-to-end processes and innovate with new capabilities in the cloud while reducing operating costs, improving productivity, and unlocking new opportunities for growth.

He said SAP was already seeing strong success in co-innovating with Pakistan's digital leaders, diligently working to realize the Digital Pakistan vision by supporting skills development and training of youth in collaboration with major universities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Technology Exports Business Agriculture CPEC Enterprise Textile National University Media From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Sufficient wheat stock available in KP: Atif Khan

Sufficient wheat stock available in KP: Atif Khan

32 seconds ago
 Police question 60 suspects in Rawat

Police question 60 suspects in Rawat

34 seconds ago
 AC holds open court to review utilization of alloc ..

AC holds open court to review utilization of allocated funds

35 seconds ago
 Meeting discusses DLTL scheme, rates

Meeting discusses DLTL scheme, rates

37 seconds ago
 "Power with Safety" drive aims to achieve zero inc ..

"Power with Safety" drive aims to achieve zero incidents in power sector: Chairm ..

7 minutes ago
 Australian star O'Connor out of Paris-Nice race

Australian star O'Connor out of Paris-Nice race

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>