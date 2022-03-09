SAP Pakistan urges streamlining tax relief for IT sector

Managing Director SAP, Pakistan Saquib Ahmad Wednesday called for streamlining the tax regime for the country's information technology sector and said that the relief package must be for at least five years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Managing Director SAP, Pakistan Saquib Ahmad Wednesday called for streamlining the tax regime for the country's information technology sector and said that the relief package must be for at least five years.

Interacting with media persons here, the MD SAP said the government's recent announcement of special tax relief package in IT industry was an encouraging decision that would help boosting the country's exports.

However, he said due to inconsistency in the tax policies, the IT investors and experts were confused and they seek consistency in the policies.

He said SAP was providing free training to the youth under Prime Minister SAP Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Briefing on digitalization in Pakistan and SAP's role, Saquib Ahmad said due to far-reaching nationwide transformation initiatives such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Pakistan Vision 2025, Pakistan's organizations were eagerly outlining digital transformation agendas.

"The next era of computing will be defined by intelligent enterprises. Organizations need to cut through the hype and be more useful and efficient to be an intelligent enterprise to make the world run better using emerging technologies." The MD SAP said keeping in mind the future prospect, businesses in Pakistan were transforming fast to digitalization.

"From textile, food, agriculture, and telecommunications industries to healthcare and fashion industries, the private sector of Pakistan is increasingly adopting digitalization to keep up in the fast-evolving environment. Going forward, SAP's plan for 2022 is to tap on other industries to help them optimize costs, efficiency, and customer experiences.

" In a challenging business climate, companies need to seize every competitive advantage � and increasingly, those advantages are digital. SAP has more than 22,000 partners worldwide in 140+ countries, driving their digitalization journey and enabling them to become resilient and agile organizations. A study by McKinsey found that since the pandemic, there is a palpable sense of urgency among business leaders to digitalize and modernize their processes and legacy systems.

An intelligent enterprise has greater visibility, focus, and agility, which allows it to do more with less, offer best-in-class customer experience, and develop new business models and revenue streams.

As the cloud takes on a more predominant role in our modern world, many businesses are considering welcoming a cloud-first strategy into their IT operations.

A Cloud-first strategy, the use of a cloud solution instead of building a non-cloud-based solution, helps organizations with savings and scalability, reduces human error, and allows for better streamlining and coordination, Saquib Ahmad said.

The latest SAP cloud offerings help companies optimize their end-to-end processes and innovate with new capabilities in the cloud while reducing operating costs, improving productivity, and unlocking new opportunities for growth.

He said SAP was already seeing strong success in co-innovating with Pakistan's digital leaders, diligently working to realize the Digital Pakistan vision by supporting skills development and training of youth in collaboration with major universities.