Open Menu

SAP System Up-gradation Activity To Be Conducted In Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 06:40 PM

SAP system up-gradation activity to be conducted in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) District Accounts Officer Sukkur, Huzoor Bux Memon on Monday has announced that the SAP system up-gradation activity will take place from October 5 to October 19, 2025, as per the directives of the Accountant General Sindh and the Financial Accounting & Budgeting System Directorate Islamabad.

All departments have been advised to complete the closing of accounts at their Head Office and District Accounts Offices before the scheduled server downtime.

The District Accounts Officer has directed that all outstanding bills, contingencies, and important payments must be cleared before the server downtime, and all off-cycle HR payrolls must be completed and issued before the specified date.

During the up-gradation period, no payments of any kind will be made by the District Accounts Office Sukkur. Therefore, all departments' Drawing and Disbursing Officers have been instructed to submit their necessary bills in a timely manner to avoid any disruptions.

Recent Stories

Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to ..

Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to empower Emirati talent to bui ..

28 minutes ago
 Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both team ..

Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?

50 minutes ago
 SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based ..

SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management

55 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural He ..

Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage

58 minutes ago
 Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritim ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October

1 hour ago
UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..

1 hour ago
 Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s ..

Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties

2 hours ago
 Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches ..

Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series

2 hours ago
 Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tol ..

Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time

2 hours ago
 FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, ..

Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan