SAP System Up-gradation Activity To Be Conducted In Sukkur
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 06:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) District Accounts Officer Sukkur, Huzoor Bux Memon on Monday has announced that the SAP system up-gradation activity will take place from October 5 to October 19, 2025, as per the directives of the Accountant General Sindh and the Financial Accounting & Budgeting System Directorate Islamabad.
All departments have been advised to complete the closing of accounts at their Head Office and District Accounts Offices before the scheduled server downtime.
The District Accounts Officer has directed that all outstanding bills, contingencies, and important payments must be cleared before the server downtime, and all off-cycle HR payrolls must be completed and issued before the specified date.
During the up-gradation period, no payments of any kind will be made by the District Accounts Office Sukkur. Therefore, all departments' Drawing and Disbursing Officers have been instructed to submit their necessary bills in a timely manner to avoid any disruptions.
Recent Stories
Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to empower Emirati talent to bui ..
Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?
SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management
Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage
Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October
UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..
Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties
Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series
Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline
Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Comprehensive security plan implemented during CM visit3 minutes ago
-
SAP system up-gradation activity to be conducted in Sukkur3 minutes ago
-
DC Kalat stresses public, student awareness for corruption-free country3 minutes ago
-
Four men arrested, hundreds of kites recovered13 minutes ago
-
Hungarian ambassador calls on Punjab minister for minorities13 minutes ago
-
11 new roads approved for Karak: Minister23 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt moves against token tax defaulters, targets 2001–2005 vehicles23 minutes ago
-
Bugti directs CMIT to ensure monitoring of development projects23 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah praises China's aid to flood victims23 minutes ago
-
KP local bodies to convene all parties conference over power dispute23 minutes ago
-
If given chance, PML-N will bring Punjab-like development in Sindh: Minister23 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes over 7,000-litre adulterated milk in Lahore crackdown23 minutes ago