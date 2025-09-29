SAP system up-gradation activity to be conducted in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) District Accounts Officer Sukkur, Huzoor Bux Memon on Monday has announced that the SAP system up-gradation activity will take place from October 5 to October 19, 2025, as per the directives of the Accountant General Sindh and the Financial Accounting & Budgeting System Directorate Islamabad.

All departments have been advised to complete the closing of accounts at their Head Office and District Accounts Offices before the scheduled server downtime.

The District Accounts Officer has directed that all outstanding bills, contingencies, and important payments must be cleared before the server downtime, and all off-cycle HR payrolls must be completed and issued before the specified date.

During the up-gradation period, no payments of any kind will be made by the District Accounts Office Sukkur. Therefore, all departments' Drawing and Disbursing Officers have been instructed to submit their necessary bills in a timely manner to avoid any disruptions.