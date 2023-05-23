UrduPoint.com

SAP Transforms Pakistan's Public Enterprises Through Digitalization

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 07:59 PM

SAP transforms Pakistan's public enterprises through digitalization

Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, Iraq, and Afghanistan Saquib Ahmad has highlighted the collaborative efforts of SAP and the government of Pakistan in transforming public sector enterprises and departments for an effective digital transformation that enables efficient service delivery to the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ):Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, Iraq, and Afghanistan Saquib Ahmad has highlighted the collaborative efforts of SAP and the government of Pakistan in transforming public sector enterprises and departments for an effective digital transformation that enables efficient service delivery to the masses.

During an interaction with the media, he also highlighted that collaboration with SAP has made the AGPR office tech-effective and time-efficient.

Saquib was accompanied by Haroon Khan, Director, Public Sector, SAP Pakistan, and Fahad Zahid, Director, Large Enterprise, SAP Pakistan.

This system also extends to the SBP's Micro Payment Gateway, RAAST, enabling unified disbursements of payments to vendors, contractors, and pensioners. Leveraging SAP software, the AGPR office has fully automated and integrated processes, allowing for automated pension disbursements to 1.2 million pensioners. He added that all these efforts are in line with SAP's vision to help the world run better and improve people's lives.

While answering questions about transforming Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs), Saquib informed the media that the Ministry of Finance & Revenue, all leading Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs), Pakistan Railways, the Higher Education Commission (HEC), and many other organizations are relying on SAP solutions in improving efficacy and efficiency of service delivery for the masses. He mentioned that Pakistan Railways is transforming through automation, digitalization with the introduction of technology.

He appreciated Pakistan Railways' management in efficiently implementing the solution. He emphasized the valuable contribution of SAP in assisting the Ministry of Finance and Revenue in their budget-making process and the disbursement of funds to different ministries and departments.

SAP has established trust among its customers through its role in facilitating these important financial operations on its platforms.

Saquib Ahmad also emphasized on the need for stable internet connectivity to ensure progress: "We are discussing digital transformation and just recently, internet services were limited and downgraded. How will Pakistan's IT sector fulfill its international commitments if such unscheduled disruptions occur without any substantial reasoning?" He added that in order to develop IT infrastructure and to achieve development, focusing on digitization of the economy is the only way forward.

In response to another question, Saquib said that SAP Pakistan is working on a project to provide free training to students and professionals in the country.

In this regard, training is being provided to young students and professionals through the Young Professionals Program (YPP), through the partners of SAP.

Beneficiaries of this program get hands-on training and they easily get employment in world-renowned organizations.

He said that in the same way, the Academy Graduate Program (AGP) is SAP's flagship program, under which forty graduates from Pakistan's top universities are selected and sent to Silicon Valley in the United States, for training, which is a great achievement for Pakistani talent to be trained in the US.

SAP is also supporting private sector customers including Engro Corporation, Imtiaz Store, Ghulam Farooq Group, National Foods, Fauji Fertilizers, Shan Foods, Packages, and many others in their digital transformation journey.

SAP has a strong footprint in Oil and Gas sector in Pakistan, and various organizations including PARCO, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), and Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) trust SAP Solutions for digital transformation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Internet World Technology Iraq Company Oil Young Progress Same Enterprise United States HEC Gas Engro Media All From Government Top National Foods Limited Pakistan Petroleum Limited Pakistan State Oil Company Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

MEPCO, PSO ink agreement for fuel supply through F ..

MEPCO, PSO ink agreement for fuel supply through Fleet Card service

55 seconds ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi temporarily clo ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi temporarily closes two health facilities over ..

30 minutes ago
 UK Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch visi ..

UK Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch visits Gulf to boost trade ties

30 minutes ago
 Malaysian investors’ shares in UAE markets amoun ..

Malaysian investors’ shares in UAE markets amount to AED 55.4 million

30 minutes ago
 Swiss Bank Julius Baer to Segregate Accounts Held ..

Swiss Bank Julius Baer to Segregate Accounts Held by Russian, Belarusian Citizen ..

56 seconds ago
 IDF Say Demolished Home of Palestinian Who Shot 3 ..

IDF Say Demolished Home of Palestinian Who Shot 3 Israeli Citizens in March

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.