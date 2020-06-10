UrduPoint.com
Sapling Nursery Prepared On 46 Acres: Forest Dept

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:37 PM

Forest department has prepared nursery of saplings on 46 acres of land in Faisalabad division and these saplings would be planted in four districts of the division under 10 billion tsunami tree programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Forest department has prepared nursery of saplings on 46 acres of land in Faisalabad division and these saplings would be planted in four districts of the division under 10 billion tsunami tree programme.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, Divisional Director Forest Department Faisalabad Anwaarul Haq said that sapling nursery was prepared on 23 acres of land in district Faisalabad which will produce 2546,160 plantlets whereas nursery of district Toba Tek Singh was also prepared on 23 acres of land and it will produce 125,000 plantlets.

These plantlets would be planted during next tree plantation campaign at empty public places, road sides, motorway sides, public parks, schools, colleges and universities, he added.

