Saplings being planted at police offices: City Police Officer (CPO)

Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:28 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak said that saplings were being planted at all police stations, offices and police lines under Clean and Green Pakistan tree plantation campaign.

He said this after planting a sapling outside his office here on Monday.

Muhammad Zubair Dareshak directed all police officers and jawans to ensure maximum tree plantation at their respective officers in order to make Clean and Green Pakistan campaign successful to given pollution-free environment to the next general.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Forest Officer Tariq Mahmood lauded the police department for participating in the campaign. He stressed the need for joint efforts for making the campaign successful. He said that all possible resources were being utilized for Prime Minister's clean and green Pakistan campaign. He said that various other departments have also started tree plantation campaign.

Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Hamaad Raza, SSP Investigations Rabnawaz Tulla and other concerned officers were also present.

