Saplings Distributed Among Road Users

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 05:38 PM

Commandant Motorway Training College Sheikhupura DIG Mehboob Aslam distributed saplings among road users on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Commandant Motorway Training College Sheikhupura DIG Mehboob Aslam distributed saplings among road users on Tuesday.

Starting the campaign, the DIG said that the purpose of distributing plants among road users was to persuade people to play their role in making Pakistan green and clean.

He added that motorway police wanted that people should carry the message that the maximum tree plantation was vital for the next generations to provide them healthy environment.

Mehboob Aslam said:" Saving environment through trees is our national responsibility and the best service to humanity".

He said that administrative Zone of Motorway police had planted thousands of trees alongsideroads to end pollution, adding that it was a fact that roadside trees helped in reducing temperatureof road surface.

