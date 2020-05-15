Saplings planted as part of Green Bahawalpur campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed Friday planted saplings adjacent to the wall of Hockey Stadium opposite Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur as part of Green Bahawalpur campaign.

The deputy commissioner was told that 94 plants of Melia Azedarach, 85 plants of Telosma Cordata and 180 plants of Tecoma are planted as part of the campaign.

He directed to take care of plants and said that campaign was meant to make Bahawalpur green and beautiful.