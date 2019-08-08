Saplings planted at Liberty round about

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) under "Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign" on Thursday started tree plantation campaign at Liberty round-about

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) under "Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign" on Thursday started tree plantation campaign at Liberty round-about.

According to PHA sources here, saplings were planted at Liberty round about and 'Dua' was also offered for the success of campaign.

PHA chairman Yasir Gillani,Lahore Press Club (LPC) President Arshad Ansari and others were also present on the occasion.