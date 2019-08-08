UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saplings Planted At Liberty Round About

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:31 PM

Saplings planted at Liberty round about

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) under "Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign" on Thursday started tree plantation campaign at Liberty round-about

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) under "Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign" on Thursday started tree plantation campaign at Liberty round-about.

According to PHA sources here, saplings were planted at Liberty round about and 'Dua' was also offered for the success of campaign.

PHA chairman Yasir Gillani,Lahore Press Club (LPC) President Arshad Ansari and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore

Recent Stories

Russian Government to Allocate Almost $91.9Mln to ..

4 minutes ago

Muslims of sub-continent actively participated in ..

4 minutes ago

KTH hired 23 trainee nurses staff

4 minutes ago

Indian ploy to change status of Kashmir intensifie ..

4 minutes ago

Over 500 Activists Detained in India's Kashmir Aft ..

4 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Security Committee Says 27 Staffers in Hosp ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.