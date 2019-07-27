Saplings planted at Saggian Interchange

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :The monsoon tree plantation campaign was under way in full swing and in this connection saplings were planted at Saggian Interchange, here on Saturday.

According to Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) sources here, former all-rounder cricketer Abdul Razzaq, on the invitation of PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani. participated in the campaign and planted a sapling.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Razzaq said, "Planting a sapling is a 'Sadqah Jaria' (ceaseless charitty). He appreciated the PHA for planting saplings in the provincial capital.

The PHA chairman thanked the former cricketer for participating in the campaign and also requested the nation to actively participate in the campaign.

He said that the PHA would carry out the drive in entire city and would plant a large number of saplings.