Saplings Planted In Faisalabad

Sat 21st August 2021 | 09:58 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Hundreds of saplings of more than eight varieties were planted in Canal Road green belt near Chak 204 here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Acting RPO/CPO Sohail Chaudhry, Lieutenant Colonel Usman Minhas, Major Junaid Cheema, Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, Director Horticulture PHA Abdullah Nisar Cheema planted saplings while 200 Army personnel along with district and police administration officers also participated in the plantation campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that under 'Ten billion Trees Tsunami Programme' tree planting was in full swing in the district and in this connection 70,000 saplings had been planted during the current season. He welcomed the participation of Pak Army in the planting drive and said that the improvement of environment was essential for future generations, adding that expansion in forests would help protect next generations from global warming.

