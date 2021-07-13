Saplings planted in Fiaz Park: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Engineer Amjad Shoaib Tareen on Tuesday said that more than 600000 saplings have so far been planted across the district with the help of forest department.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with "Clean and Green Pakistan Projects" at Fiaz Park, he said that according to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we were trying our level best for plantation to protect our environment from pollution as it was a serious threat for the destruction of ozone layer.

He started a plantation campaign by planting a sapling tree there in the park.

He said that oxygen is the main source for human existence, and for getting oxygen to fulfill our existing needs plantation was the matter of do or die for us. Because we could not survive without oxygen. Therefore he urged upon the masses also to plant more and more saplings to fulfill their national responsibilities.

Deputy Commissioner said it should be top priority of everyone to play role for making country beautiful and clean adding he said pollution can be controlled by planting maximum trees in the country.