Saplings Planted In Mehmood Booti Area

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:00 PM

Saplings planted in Mehmood Booti area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhry, MPA Sadia Sohail and others Wednesday planted saplings in Mehmood Booti area.

According to PHA sources here, saplings plantation was organised by the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) under Clean and Green Punjab campaign. Saplings of fruit and shady trees were planted in the area.

MPA Sadia Sohail said, "Trees are imperative for all living organisms." She urged Lahorities to actively participate in tree plantation drive to make the 'City of Gardens' more beautiful.

