UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saplings Planted To Inaugurate 'Plant For Pakistan' Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:53 PM

Saplings planted to inaugurate 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign

Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja Saturday planted saplings at the greenbelt in front of the FDA main office to inaugurate the 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja Saturday planted saplings at the greenbelt in front of the FDA main office to inaugurate the 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign here.

Additional Director General Amer Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Director Town Planning Mehr Ayub, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta, other officers and staff also participated in tree plantation campaign.

The FDA DG said the "Plant for Pakistan" programme was a revolutionary step of the incumbent government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for environment protection and survival of the next generation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Government

Recent Stories

2,584 companies operating at DIFC, 13% YoY increas ..

11 minutes ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

41 minutes ago

UAE rulers follow Hope Probe&#039;s pre-flight pre ..

56 minutes ago

Hearts and minds of people of Pakistan and Kashmir ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus reveals 'fragility of our world': UN c ..

13 seconds ago

PPP nominates members of Karachi Committee

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.