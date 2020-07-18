Saplings planted to inaugurate 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign

Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja Saturday planted saplings at the greenbelt in front of the FDA main office to inaugurate the 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja Saturday planted saplings at the greenbelt in front of the FDA main office to inaugurate the 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign here.

Additional Director General Amer Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Director Town Planning Mehr Ayub, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta, other officers and staff also participated in tree plantation campaign.

The FDA DG said the "Plant for Pakistan" programme was a revolutionary step of the incumbent government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for environment protection and survival of the next generation.