Saplings Planted To Mark International Day Of Forests
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA), in line with the Punjab chief minister’s vision of 'Plant For Pakistan', planted saplings at the PFA headquarters to mark the International Day of Forests.
The PFA officers, including all ADGs and directors, planted trees to raise awareness about protecting forests and combat environmental and global challenges. On the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, all employees of the authority would plant trees in their offices, homes and surroundings as well as encourage the public to tree plantation also.
PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javaid said that PFA will ensure the geotagging of trees that would be planted across the province of Punjab while geotagging will be done with the help of a mobile application launched by the Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.
Children will also be encouraged to plant at least one plant in the ongoing event “Safe kids Campaign” in public and private schools by the Punjab Food Authority.
He further said trees are very important for obtaining oxygen on the earth. We will help the Punjab government at the individual level for plantation. He stated that trees are not only the beauty of our earth but also the symbol of life on the planet.
In the Plant for Pakistan campaign, every citizen should fulfil his national duty by planting a plant. If the country is lush and green then the environment of Pakistan will be better, he added.
