Saplings planted to mark world environment day

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the globe, world environmental protection day will be observed on June 5.

In this connection Additional Deputy Commissioner -1 Mehdi Maaloof, Additional Deputy Commissioner-11 Syed Ammar Hussain, Assistant Director SEPA and other officers planted saplings in the Deputy Commissioner office and a rally headed by ADC was also taken out to mark the day.

Addressing the ceremony Additional Deputy Commissioner -1 said that several sessions have been chalked out in the district on completion of 50 years world environment day.

ADC said that protection of the environment was our collective responsibility therefore citizens should plant a maximum number of saplings and ensure minimum usage of plastic bags.

He said that due to environmental changes glaciers were melting and reserves of water were declining due to which people were facing difficulties for clean drinking water.