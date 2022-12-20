SAPM Abdul Karim, Senator Sajid Mir call on PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Hafiz Abdul Karim on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the overall political situation in the country.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Hafiz Abdul Karim on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the overall political situation in the country.

Senator Professor Sajid Mir also attended the meeting, according to PM Office.