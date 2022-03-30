UrduPoint.com

SAPM Advises Beneficiaries Under 'Ehsaas Kafalat' To Receive Computerized Receipt

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday advised all beneficiaries under 'Ehsaas Kafalat' not to forget collecting computerized receipt at the time of payment and double check the stipend amount mentioned on the receipt is aligned with the cash received Talking to ptv news channel, she said that 'Ehsaas Kafalat Program 2022 stipend has been increased to Rs. 14,000 from the previous Rs. 12,000 to help the poorest families in the country.

The Ehsaas Kafalat payments are started in all districts of Punjab, KP, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, and AJK, she added.

Dr. Sania further warned that fraudulent people are cheating innocent people and grabbing money from them while receiving payments adding, Ehsaas schemers will be strictly dealt.

She also said that beneficiaries should not leave their original CNIC cards at shops after receiving payments, adding, people should be aware of agents who try to deny cash payments at the time of biometric verification asking recipients to come later some other day.

In case of any fraud, he said the beneficiaries should immediately report such instances to the district and local administrations, she added.

