SAPM, Akhuwat CEO discuss achieving SDGs

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs (SAPM) Romina Khurshid Alam and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib agreed on Wednesday to work jointly for implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In a meeting held at the Parwaz Akhuwat office here, the SAPM offered the CEO Akhuwat to jointly work on elimination of poverty, community development and health sectors. She said that the government needed support of the philanthropists to come forward for implementation of the SDGs.

Both personalities agreed on signing a memorandum of understanding (MoUs) for various programmes in near future.