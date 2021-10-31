UrduPoint.com

SAPM, Along With Country's Highest Taxpayer, Inaugurate Road Project

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 05:30 PM

SAPM, along with country's highest taxpayer, inaugurate road project

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar has said that the mega projects of water supply, up-gradation of parks, traffic re-engineering and sewerage projects in the city will provide advanced municipal facilities to people.

He stated this after inaugurating 7km long Aimenabad dual carriage at a cost of Rs 1.1 billion. Khwaja Irfan Ashraf, the highest taxpayer in country, also accompanied Usman Dar at the inaugural ceremony.

The SAPM said the mega projects with a cost of Rs 20 billion were underway in Sialkot. He said that the projects in Sialkot had been named after taxpayers. Such taxpayers must be encouraged at the government level, he added.

Dar said that work was under way for provision of clean drinking water, sewerage system, upgradation of parks, traffic re-engineering and city master planning.

He said that Sialkot pays more than Rs 10 billion in taxes to the national exchequer every year.

