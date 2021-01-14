UrduPoint.com
SAPM Amin Aslam To Inaugurate Picturesque Trail-4 Of Margalla Hills

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 03:18 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam would inaugurate the rehabilitated picturesque Trail-4 on Damn-e-Koh Road here on Friday

The Trail-4 was abandoned and unknown to passionate hikers and Islooites venturing into the breathtaking natural environment of Margalla Hills for hiking and nature seeing, told Assistant Director Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) Sakhawat Ali while elaborating the Trail-4.

He said the Trail-4 was revamped that was located near Monkey Point around 1 kilometer from Islamabad Zoo towards on Damn-e-Koh Road.

The Trail-4, he said had a proper track that included impediments and was rugged at certain locations making it difficult for hikers to trek on the trail. "It's revival is part of the IWMB initiative to introduce new hiking trails in the Margalla Hills National Park. It also aims to reduce visitors' traffic on Trail-3 and Trail-5 as public presence has increased creating huge traffic jam the Margalla Road due to large car parking and increased human presence on these trails." Sakhawat added that during the pandemic people interaction rising on the trails was also not suitable and therefore new trails would help resolve this issue.

"This is a beautiful track loaded with bundle of natural beauty and wildlife but it's a professional hiking path that demands professional and physically sound people to tread into it whereas jay walkers and people looking for just recreation should abstain from visiting Trail-4." The Assistant Director IWMB elaborating the Trail-4 said its total length was 8 kilometers and was 3,950 feet high from the sea level with a little narrow path then conventional trails.

There were two to three resting spots for visitors to take respite after a comfortable distance whereas only blockades and impeding bushes were removed, he added.

"No brick and mortar work has been done rather the natural track is indigenously restored that offers unmatched natural beauty to professional hikers. It's the first trail whereas in the future Trail-2 and Trail-6 will be revived with further improvement and rehabilitation".

Chairman Capital Development Authority and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory Aamer Ali Ahmed would also accompany the SAPM on ribbon cutting ceremony tomorrow (Friday).

