Open Menu

SAPM Announce Increases In Pension

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2023 | 07:35 PM

SAPM announce increases in pension

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab Malik on Friday announced an increase in Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pension amount by 17% from the previous Rs 8,500 to Rs. 10,000, effective from July 2023

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab Malik on Friday announced an increase in Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pension amount by 17% from the previous Rs 8,500 to Rs. 10,000, effective from July 2023.

The SAPM announced the development on X(previously known as Twitter). He said the substantial increase in pension benefits, aimed at enhancing the financial well-being of pensioners, has been eagerly awaited by hundreds of thousands of individuals who rely on their EOBI pensions for their livelihoods.

The adjustment reflects the government's commitment to supporting its retired citizens and ensuring their financial security in their golden years.

The notification issued by the EOBI specifies that this increase will apply to pensions received on and after July 2023. Moreover, to alleviate any financial concerns arising from the delay in implementing this adjustment, the EOBI has taken the commendable step of disbursing the increased amount, along with arrears for the months of July and August 2023, starting from September 2023.

Malik said the announcement not only serves as a testament to the Government's dedication to the welfare of its citizens but also provides much-needed relief to countless pensioners who have long anticipated this welcome change.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter July August September Gold From Government

Recent Stories

Motorway Police recovers stolen car from Swabi

Motorway Police recovers stolen car from Swabi

6 seconds ago
 Balochistan CM directs to enhance scope of inquiry ..

Balochistan CM directs to enhance scope of inquiry against corruption in govt se ..

7 seconds ago
 Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA) observed peacefully with ..

Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA) observed peacefully with religious solemnity In DI Kha ..

9 seconds ago
 PBF backs government decision to close shops at 7p ..

PBF backs government decision to close shops at 7pm

10 seconds ago
 PMDC to conduct separate MDCAT for flood affected ..

PMDC to conduct separate MDCAT for flood affected areas students

12 seconds ago
 KP IGP inaugurates Command & Control Center in DIK ..

KP IGP inaugurates Command & Control Center in DIKhan

5 minutes ago
CM attends closing prayer at Data Ganj Bakhsh urs

CM attends closing prayer at Data Ganj Bakhsh urs

5 minutes ago
 Huge gaps in ambition threaten climate goals: UN

Huge gaps in ambition threaten climate goals: UN

5 minutes ago
 vivo Shines Bright at ITCN Asia 2023: Paving the W ..

Vivo Shines Bright at ITCN Asia 2023: Paving the Way for Technological Innovatio ..

33 minutes ago
 Collective efforts vital to put country in right d ..

Collective efforts vital to put country in right direction: Aneeq Ahmad

19 minutes ago
 Five days productivity specialists certification w ..

Five days productivity specialists certification workshop concludes

19 minutes ago
 Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 year ..

Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 years

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan