SAPM announces compensation for heirs of deceased Dhok Malyar well incident

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari on Saturdat said that the the bereaved families of the six persons who died while cleaning a well at Dhok Malyar of Tehsil Fatehjang would be given financial assistance and job opportunities to their two children.

He said this during his visit to Dhok Malyar to condole the death of the deceased persons which included three real brothers . He was accompanied by DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar. Talking to the bereaved families, Zulfqar Bokhari said that this was indeed a great loss as six male members of the family lost their lives .

He assured the bereaved families that concerned authorities would be approached for their financial assistance and job opportunities to their children. He directed the DC to fulfill the formalities in that regard and apprise the authorities for the financial assistance of the bereaved families.

He also directed the DC to make an SOP to avoid recurrence of such cases in future and launch an awareness campaign across the district . Zulfiqar Bokhari also lauded the efforts of Rescuers in taking out the dead bodies from the well.