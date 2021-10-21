UrduPoint.com

SAPM Arbab Reviews Performance Of Ministries, Divisions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 04:48 PM

SAPM Arbab reviews performance of ministries, divisions

Special Assistant to the Establishment, Muhammad Shehzad Arbab Thursday reviewed performance of ministries and divisions during the first quarter of fiscal year 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Establishment, Muhammad Shehzad Arbab Thursday reviewed performance of ministries and divisions during the first quarter of fiscal year 2021-22.

The Climate Change Division, Overseas Pakistanis Division, National food Security Division, Communications Division, Inter-Provincial Liaison Division, Parliamentary Affairs Division and Kashmir Affairs Division presented their performance reports during the meeting.

Thee ministries submitted reports under two-year performance agreements between the Prime Minister and the ministers concerned.

All ministries will present their performance reports in these seven-day meetings.

Other members of the review committee included Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Jahanzeb Khan and senior officers of Establishment Division, Cabinet Division, Finance Division and Planning Division.

The performance review report of ministries and divisions will be submitted tothe Prime Minister.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Jahanzeb Khan Cabinet

Recent Stories

du finalises partnership agreement with Thales to ..

Du finalises partnership agreement with Thales to enhance data security processe ..

11 minutes ago
 China's Chongqing posts robust economic growth in ..

China's Chongqing posts robust economic growth in Jan-Sept

12 seconds ago
 Aurora Storm Causes Power Cuts for 250,000 French ..

Aurora Storm Causes Power Cuts for 250,000 French Households - Grid Operator

7 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 61929 cusecs water

IRSA releases 61929 cusecs water

7 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

7 minutes ago
 Second consignment with 40 buses arrives in Karach ..

Second consignment with 40 buses arrives in Karachi: Asad Umar

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.