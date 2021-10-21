SAPM Arbab reviews performance of ministries, divisions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Establishment, Muhammad Shehzad Arbab Thursday reviewed performance of ministries and divisions during the first quarter of fiscal year 2021-22.

The Climate Change Division, Overseas Pakistanis Division, National food Security Division, Communications Division, Inter-Provincial Liaison Division, Parliamentary Affairs Division and Kashmir Affairs Division presented their performance reports during the meeting.

Thee ministries submitted reports under two-year performance agreements between the Prime Minister and the ministers concerned.

All ministries will present their performance reports in these seven-day meetings.

Other members of the review committee included Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Jahanzeb Khan and senior officers of Establishment Division, Cabinet Division, Finance Division and Planning Division.

The performance review report of ministries and divisions will be submitted tothe Prime Minister.